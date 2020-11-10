Giant Metapod Suit Will Keep You Safe From the World

It's the 2020 mood in a nutshell

This photo of a man retreating inside a giant Metapod suit with the caption "I definitely don't want to go outside" is the most compelling image I've seen all year. It's the 2020 mood in a nutshell. It's also a real thing you can buy, complete with a comfy cushioned interior.

On Monday, Premium Bandai announced that it is releasing a cushioned suit of the cocoon Pokémon. The product, which is 1.7 meters long when measured diagonally, is described as an ideal stress reliever for people working from home. You can climb inside and rest comfortably in various different positions.

The item costs 35,000 yen (approximately US$333), and will ship in April.

NOTE: Premium Bandai apologizes that the Metapod suit can't actually use Harden, and asks for your understanding.

Sources: Premium Bandai, Excite News