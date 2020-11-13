Interest
Demon Slayer Heads to Granblue Fantasy Game in December
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced on Friday that the popular characters will appear in Cygames' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game next month. The game's official Twitter account shared a promotional video for the upcoming collaboration.
【グランブルーファンタジー】空の世界に新たな物語が今、紡がれる!次回コラボタイトルは—— #グラブル pic.twitter.com/Gur4Gvy9h0— グランブルーファンタジー (@granbluefantasy) November 13, 2020
Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 18 million downloads. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017 and a second season in October 2019. The Grand Blues! (Guraburu!) anime shorts premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on October 8.
Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.