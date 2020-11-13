Interest
Demon Slayer Heads to Granblue Fantasy Game in December

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge

The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced on Friday that the popular characters will appear in Cygames' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game next month. The game's official Twitter account shared a promotional video for the upcoming collaboration.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 18 million downloads. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017 and a second season in October 2019. The Grand Blues! (Guraburu!) anime shorts premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on October 8.

Cygames is also working on the Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS4 game, which will also have a worldwide simultaneous release. Cygames took over development of the game from Platinum Games in February 2019. The game is planned for English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish localizations.

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives