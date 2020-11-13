Demon Slayer Heads to Granblue Fantasy Game in December

The official Twitter account for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba announced on Friday that the popular characters will appear in Cygames ' Granblue Fantasy smartphone game next month. The game's official Twitter account shared a promotional video for the upcoming collaboration.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 18 million downloads. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017 and a second season in October 2019. The Grand Blues! ( Guraburu! ) anime shorts premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on October 8.