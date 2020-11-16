Man Arrested for Selling Modified Nude Madoka Magica Figures

According to the police, the suspect's bank account indicates that he earned approximately 5.8 million yen (approximately US$55,500) from figure sales between 2018 to 2020.

Sankei News reported last Wednesday that a 34-year-old man was arrested by Ibaraki Prefecture police for selling unauthorized modified versions of figures from the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film. The man admitted to the charges, saying, "I did it to pay for living costs."

The man reportedly attached the heads of the figures to nude female models and sold them on an auction site around August 30 last year. According to the police, the suspect's bank account indicates that he earned approximately 5.8 million yen (approximately US$55,500) from figure sales between 2018 to 2020. The police are investigating further offenses.

Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion premiered in October 2013. The film is a sequel to the TV series Puella Magi Madoka Magica , produced by the Shaft studio, directed by Akiyuki Simbo ( Monogatari Series , Nisekoi ), and written by Gen Urobuchi ( Psycho-Pass ). The series has also inspired a spinoff smartphone game and anime series, titled Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story .

Source: Sankei News via Hachima Kikō