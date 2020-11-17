Ikeda Riyoko Production Responds to Claims Moschino's Fashion Line Copied Rose of Versailles Art

"We thought that their way of referencing the designs was so crude that not only the creator but fans of the manga would be shocked."

Last month, fashion brand Moschino announced its "Anime Antoinette" line for the FW20 Collection, featuring images of the famous Marie Antoinette drawn in anime style. Consumers have pointed out striking similarities between Moschino's art and Riyoko Ikeda 's Rose of Versailles manga .

Moschino "anime Marie" on the left, the original Rose of Versailles art that's been around for a whole. You telling me that shit ain't copied? You need glasses home girl pic.twitter.com/kYINHL92dC — Areku Cosplay (@ArekuCosplay) October 21, 2020

Considering how Riyoko Ikeda has fought to keep total control over her iconic Rose of Versailles manga at every turn, it saddens me that Moschino would put out these cheap Hook-Ups style imitations of her work on their fashion. Like, this is obviously meant to evoke her work. https://t.co/bgt08HJrU5 — 🍂Pumpkin Spiced Bunny🍂 (@bunnycartoon) November 10, 2020

Some images from Moschino's website are shown below:

Anime News Network reached out to Ikeda Riyoko Production, the managing company of Riyoko Ikeda 's Rose of Versailles manga for comment. The company replied that they first heard about the "Anime Antoinette" line when a comment was posted onto the BBS of its official site around February 2020. Moschino did not contact Ikeda Riyoko Production prior to debuting the fashion line. The company described the art's likeness to Ikeda as "crude" and "gives a clear impression that it is imitating" Ikeda's groundbreaking manga.

"It cannot be helped if the art resembles the Antoinette character in Rose of Versailles because Antoinette was a real person in history, but the dress designs and composition of the image, as well as the presence of a character who appears to be Oscar, gives the clear impression that it is imitating the manga. Regardless, we [Ikeda Riyoko Production] thought that their way of referencing the designs was so crude that not only the creator but fans of the manga would be shocked," a company representative told Anime News Network .

Moschino has not responded to Anime News Network 's request for comment.

Udon Entertainment released the first volume of Riyoko Ikeda 's manga in December 2019, the first time the series has been made available in English. Ikeda launched the original manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Margaret magazine in 1972. The story is set in the intrigue-filled court of Queen Marie Antoinette before and during the upheavals of the French Revolution. Lady Oscar is a young woman raised as a man to serve in the palace guards.

