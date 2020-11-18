Jujutsu Kaisen Characters Sport Street Fashion for Marui Shop Collaboration

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime released a visual on Tuesday for its collaboration with the Marui department store chain. Marui is best known for selling fashion items for people in their 20s, and the visual perfectly exemplifies this by making every character wear modern street fashion. The theme for the collaboration is "going out."

During the collaboration period, various Marui stores will install a Jujutsu Kaisen store selling goods based on the above visual. The first store will open in the Shibuya branch from November 28 to December 13. It will then move to Hakata from December 18 to January 11, Nanba from January 22 to February 1, and MALera Gifu from February 11 to 14. The goods include tote bags, hoodies, keychains, stickers, notepads, ballpoint pens, and more.

For more information about the participating stores and the goods to be sold, check Marui's official website.