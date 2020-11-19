AnimeJapan Wants to Know What Manga You Want Animated

AnimeJapan 2021 event will be held in person and online for March 27-30

AnimeJapan opened voting for its yearly "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll on Monday. Votes are submitted through the official website, and the voting period will last until November 30.

Makoto Morishita 's Im: Great Priest Imhotep and Taiga Miyakawa's Tasū Ketsu topped last year's poll. Approximately 190,000 fans cast their vote.

The AnimeJapan 2021 event will be held on March 27 through March 30, in a combination in-person and online event. The tagline for the event is "Everything about anime, right here."

AnimeJapan 2020 was canceled in March due to COVID-19 concerns. The event was planned for March 21-24.

Source: AnimeJapan official website