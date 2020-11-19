Bilibili to Host China's First Concert with Fully Virtual Entertainers

The Chinese video streaming platform bilibili will host its 11th bilibili Macro Link (BML) event in Shanghai on December 19. Known as “ bilibili Macro Link-Virtual Release 2020,” simply “BML-VR” for short, the anime, comics and games-oriented concert will be China's first concert consisting solely of Virtual YouTubers (VTuber) and Virtual Uploaders (VUp).

Sixteen Chinese and fourteen Japanese virtual entertainers will participate, including the popular Japanese VTuber Kizuna Ai . Other notable performers include Yousa, a VUp with over 2.6 million followers on bilibili and one of bilibili 's Top 100 Uploaders, as well as Hiseki Erio, who amassed over 400,000 followers in a single month on bilibili . The full lineup can be found on the event's official bilibili page.

The event is also bilibili 's first BML to be held offline since the outbreak of COVID-19 late last year.

Virtual entertainment on bilibili has become an increasingly popular content category, particularly since the outbreak of COVID-19. Between January and October 2020, virtual livestream average monthly viewing hours increased by over 200% compared with the same period last year.

Source: Press release