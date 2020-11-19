Voice actress Mayumi Kaneko announced on her Twitter account on Wednesday that she has gotten married to a man outside the entertainment industry. She described him as a "kind person who understands my job and supports me."

She thanked her fans for their support and said that she will be continuing to work diligently.

Mayumi Kaneko played Rina Fujimoto in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls . Her announcement follows a string of marriage announcements over the past year by voice actresses from The [email protected] franchise, including Yuka Ōtsubo, Saki Ogasawara, Nozomi Yamamoto, Haruka Yoshimura, Aya Suzaki, Rei Matsuzaki, Juri Kimura, and Rika Tachibana.