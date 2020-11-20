One-Punch Man Artist Posts More Art By His Talented Daughter

One-Punch Man and Eyeshield 21 manga artist Yūsuke Murata has some incredibly talented kids walking in his footsteps. On Twitter, he recently posted a drawing by his daughter, who is in her fifth grade of elementary school. He commented: "My daughter, who is in her fifth grade of elementary school, has been drawing a lot of colored illustrations on a tablet. I have to draw desperately, or else I won't be able to compete with my children...!"

Murata has shown off his daughter's work on Twitter before, such as in this tweet from March:

The daughter is also apparently a Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun fan.

In 2014, Murata also posted the art drawn by his (then) seven-year-old eldest son. His son appears to be quite the fan of giant robots.

Murata isn't the only acclaimed artist father who shows off his children's work. Animation creator Thomas Romain has a "Father and Sons Design Workshop" where he takes his sons' character designs and redraws them. Romain released a book compiling these illustrations in French in 2018, and in English in 2019.

[Via Hachima Kikō]