Macross Frontier to Hold First Solo Live Concert in a Decade

Macross Frontier is slated to hold a solo live concert – its first in 10 years – at the Yoyogi National Stadium 1st Gymnasium in Tokyo on February 5-6, 2021. The concert was announced at the end of the "#Air Macross F Live [email protected]" livestream which aired on the Macross series' official YouTube channel Macrossch on November 23. Titled "SANKYO presents Macross F Galaxy Live 2021 -They're not done yet! Listen to our song!", the 2021 concert will star May'n (Sheryl Nome) and Megumi Nakajima (Ranka Lee) as its main performers.

In addition, to celebrate the concert's announcement, Macrossch also streamed "Close Encounter - Deculture Edition" (a special preview version of Macross Frontier 's first episode that was released in December 2007) on November 23, 21:00 JST. Unfortunately, the stream is not archived on YouTube.

Macross Frontier 's previous solo live concert "Macross Frontier Chōjiku (Super-dimensional) Super Live: Merry Christmas Without You" was held at the Nippon Budokan Hall in Tokyo and Kobe Port Island in December 2010. A live recording of the concert with bonus footage was later released in a Blu-ray+DVD set titled "Macross Frontier Chōjiku Super Live Cosmic Nyaan".

Further details of the concert will be announced on the official Macross portal site and Twitter account.

Source: Comic Natalie