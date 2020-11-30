ufotable Commemorates End of Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel with 'Finale' Image

Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel production studio ufotable has created an illustration and a special website to celebrate the conclusion of the film trilogy.

The image, which shows the main characters of the anime decked out in formal outfits, will be used for the Machi Asobi café and for ufotable 's collaboration dining in December. You can also purchase merchandise items featuring the illustration through the ufotable online website.

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened in Japan on October 2017. Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song , the third film in the trilogy, opened in Japan on August 15. Aniplex of America opened the film in the United States on November 18.