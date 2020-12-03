Junji Ito Manga Gets Spooky Reading by Professional Storyteller Junji Inagawa

Professional ghost story teller Junji Inagawa will hold a reading of Junji Ito 's short horror story Back Alley on YouTube on December 11. The reading will be free to watch and hosted on Asahi Shimbun 's Arts & Culture channel on December 11 at 8:00 pm JT.

The event is the product of a successful crowdfunding campaign launched in August. The campaign raised the target amount of 1 million yen (US$9,600) before the December 18 deadline.

"Back Alley" was originally published in 1997 in Ito's The Bully story collection. The manga follows a boy named Ishida who is renting a room. He lives alongside Mrs. Uchida and her daughter Shinobu. There's a back alley behind Ishida's rental but he's surprised to find it is completely fenced off. He begins to hear voices at night coming from the back alley but every time he investigates the sounds he finds the alley vacant. Ishida begins to uncover the mystery of what happened in the alley and why it is no longer accessible.

Inagawa has previously lent his talents to tell the ghostly tales of the Golden Kamuy prisoners and tried to cross mediums by trying his hand at Resident Evil 7 .

Source: Comic Natalie