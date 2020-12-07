Satoru Gojo, an enigmatic instructor and possibly the strongest sorcerer in Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen series, celebrated his birthday on Monday, December 7. MAPPA drew an illustration to commemorate the occasion, that depicts Gojo-sensei cheerfully accepting a bouquet and a birthday cake from his pupils Nobara Kugisaki, Yuji Itadori, and Megumi Fushiguro.

Limited-edition merchandise such as canvas art and acrylic keychains featuring the illustration were presold at the " MAPPA SHOWCASE" event held at PARCO Factory Ikebukuro on December 7. The items can also be ordered at MAPPA 's online shop.

The anime adaptation of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen premiered on October 2 and currently streams on Crunchyroll every Friday. It is planned for 24 episodes.

Source: Nijimen