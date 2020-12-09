Interest
Sailor Moon Super Poll Crowns Sailor Uranus as Fan-Favorite
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Not even the champion of love and justice couldn't defeat Super Sailor Uranus in NHK's latest mega-poll. The former rival of the Sailor Guardians and lover and partner of Sailor Neptune has quite a few positive points to her name. She's an accomplished pianist, professional racecar driver, track athlete, and owns a helicopter. In the end, it may have been her indomitable coolness that led the Guardian of the Heavens to the top.
Just behind Super Sailor Uranus is Sailor Moon followed again by Sailor Uranus' civilian form as Haruka Tenoh. (I'll refrain from too many Uranus-Usagi-Haruka sandwich comments). Uranus is voiced by Megumi Ogata who is also known for her roles as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion, Makoto Naegi in Danganronpa, Yukito in Card Captor Sakura, and recently the ghost Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun.
Ogata responded to the results on Twitter:
The results of NHK's poll totally upends the usually accepted popularity ranking for the long beloved series. Sailor Moon, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mars, and Sailor Jupiter were all popular during the original series' television run, according to character polls in Animage magazine, but we know from NHK's earlier released interim results that most of those characters didn't make it into the top 10. Instead, there seems to be more favoritism for the Guardian's civilian forms. Minako Aino (Sailor Venus) ranked #4, followed by Mamoru's one-time love rival Kou Seiya (Sailor Star Fighter). Michiru Kaioh (Sailor Neptune) ranked #6, Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) ranked #8, and Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury) ranked #9. Fish Eye was the highest ranked villain at #11.
NHK's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Character Results
- Sailor Uranus
- Sailor Moon
- Haruka Tenoh
- Minako Aino
- Kou Seiya
- Michiru Kaioh
- Sailor Saturn
- Makoto Kino
- Ami Mizuno
- Sailor Mercury
- Fisheye
- Sailor Venus
- Princess Serenity
- Sailor Neptune
- Usagi Tsukino
- Sailor Mars
- Hotaru Tomoe
- Luna (human form)
- Black Lady
- Sailor Jupiter
- Rei Hino
- Sailor Pluto
- Chibiusa
- Prince Demande
- Sailor Chibimoon
- Mamoru Chiba
- Tuxedo Mask
- Kō Yaten
- Nephrite
- Luna
- Sailor V
- Zoisite
- Helios/Pegasus
- Neo Queen Serenity
- Sailor Star Fighter
- Prince Saphir
- Naru Osaka
- Sailor Star Healer
- Koan
- Eudial
- Usagi Princess Small Lady Serenity
- Prince Endymion
- PallaPalla
- Kunzite
- Berthier
- Tiger's Eye
- Artemis
- Setsuna Meioh
- Mistress Nine
- Sailor Galaxia
Of course, the poll wasn't limited just to characters. NHK also let viewers decide their favorite songs and episodes. The results in those categories were less shocking, with DALI's rendition of the series' opening them "Moonlight Densetsu" coming in first place. Although maybe choosing a bunch of tragic deaths as the best episodes is a little dark, guys.
NHK's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Song Results
- "Moonlight Densetsu" by DALI
- "Otome no Policy" by Yoko Ishida
- "Moon Revenge" by Kotono Mitsuishi, Michie Tomizawa, Aya Hisakawa, Emi Shinohara, and Rica Fukami
- "Tuxedo Mirage" by Kotono Mitsuishi, Michie Tomizawa, Aya Hisakawa, Emi Shinohara, Rica Fukami
- "Sailor Star Song" by Kae Hanazawa
- "Raiku" Ikimasho" by Meu
- "Ai no Senshi" by Yoko Ishida
- "La Soldier" by Sakurakko Club Sakuragumi
- "MOON PRIDE" by Momoiro Clover Z
- "Ginga Ichi Mibun Chigai Na Kataomoi" by Shiho Niiyama (Kou Seiya)
NHK's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Episode Results
- Sailor Moon R: The Movie
- "Death of the Sailor Guardians: The Tragic Final Battle" (Season 1)
- "Naru's Tears: Nephrite Dies for Love" (Season 1)
- "The Death of Uranus and Neptune: The Talismans Appear" (Season 3)
- "Usagi's Eternal Wish: A Brand New Life" (Season 1)
- Sailor Moon S: The Movie
- "Usagi's Love: The Moonlight Illuminates the Galaxy" (Series finale)
- "The Shining Shooting Star: Saturn and the Messiah" (Season 3)
- "The Shocking Moment: Everyone's Identities Revealed" (Season 3)
- "Dying Stars: Uranus and Neptune's Last Stand" (Season 5)