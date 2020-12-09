Sailor Moon Super Poll Crowns Sailor Uranus as Fan-Favorite

Well, they aren't wrong.

Not even the champion of love and justice couldn't defeat Super Sailor Uranus in NHK 's latest mega-poll. The former rival of the Sailor Guardians and lover and partner of Sailor Neptune has quite a few positive points to her name. She's an accomplished pianist, professional racecar driver, track athlete, and owns a helicopter. In the end, it may have been her indomitable coolness that led the Guardian of the Heavens to the top.

Just behind Super Sailor Uranus is Sailor Moon followed again by Sailor Uranus' civilian form as Haruka Tenoh. (I'll refrain from too many Uranus-Usagi-Haruka sandwich comments). Uranus is voiced by Megumi Ogata who is also known for her roles as Shinji Ikari in Neon Genesis Evangelion , Makoto Naegi in Danganronpa , Yukito in Card Captor Sakura , and recently the ghost Hanako-kun in Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun .

Ogata responded to the results on Twitter:

The results of NHK 's poll totally upends the usually accepted popularity ranking for the long beloved series. Sailor Moon, Sailor Venus, Sailor Mars, and Sailor Jupiter were all popular during the original series' television run, according to character polls in Animage magazine, but we know from NHK 's earlier released interim results that most of those characters didn't make it into the top 10. Instead, there seems to be more favoritism for the Guardian's civilian forms. Minako Aino (Sailor Venus) ranked #4, followed by Mamoru's one-time love rival Kou Seiya (Sailor Star Fighter). Michiru Kaioh (Sailor Neptune) ranked #6, Makoto Kino (Sailor Jupiter) ranked #8, and Ami Mizuno (Sailor Mercury) ranked #9. Fish Eye was the highest ranked villain at #11.

NHK 's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Character Results

Sailor Uranus Sailor Moon Haruka Tenoh Minako Aino Kou Seiya Michiru Kaioh Sailor Saturn Makoto Kino Ami Mizuno Sailor Mercury Fisheye Sailor Venus Princess Serenity Sailor Neptune Usagi Tsukino Sailor Mars Hotaru Tomoe Luna (human form) Black Lady Sailor Jupiter Rei Hino Sailor Pluto Chibiusa Prince Demande Sailor Chibimoon Mamoru Chiba Tuxedo Mask Kō Yaten Nephrite Luna Sailor V Zoisite Helios/Pegasus Neo Queen Serenity Sailor Star Fighter Prince Saphir Naru Osaka Sailor Star Healer Koan Eudial Usagi Princess Small Lady Serenity Prince Endymion PallaPalla Kunzite Berthier Tiger's Eye Artemis Setsuna Meioh Mistress Nine Sailor Galaxia

Of course, the poll wasn't limited just to characters. NHK also let viewers decide their favorite songs and episodes. The results in those categories were less shocking, with DALI 's rendition of the series' opening them "Moonlight Densetsu" coming in first place. Although maybe choosing a bunch of tragic deaths as the best episodes is a little dark, guys.

NHK 's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Song Results

NHK 's Sailor Moon Mega-Poll: Episode Results