School Days Heroine Kotonoha Is Becoming a Virtual YouTuber

She's set to debut on Christmas Eve

Kotonoha, the heroine of the infamous erotic visual novel School Days , is set to debut as a Virtual YouTuber on Christmas Eve, according to the Twitter account of the adult game brand 0verflow. The official website and Twitter account will reveal more information at a later date.

Replying to an English-language query of whether Kotonoha's VTuber days will only be a temporary thing, 0verflow replied: "If its well-received, we are considering making it a regular."

Christmas Eve is an important day for the School Days franchise . It has become a yearly tradition for Japanese streaming service AbemaTV to stream every episode of the School Days TV anime on Christmas Eve. This year will be the fifth year of the annual School Days marathon.

School Days inspired a 12-episode television anime series in 2007, and then two original video anime spinoffs in 2008. The story follows the love triangle that develops when a boy enlists his close female friend to help him attract the attention of a girl in their same school.

Source: 0verflow's official Twitter account