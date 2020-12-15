hololive's Usada Pekora Comes Out as a Virtual YouTuber to Her Mother

hololive Virtual YouTuber Usada Pekora promised that if she got a million subscribers she would reveal to her mother what she does for a living. Finally, the time has come. In a livestream on Sunday, Pekora revealed to her mother that she is a Virtual YouTuber, who reacted in a bemused but supportive way.

You can watch highlights from the stream with fan-translated English subtitles below:

During the stream, Pekora also showed off the Hyakunen Umeshu wine that was made in her image, which impressed her mother. After being introduced to the concept of VTubers, the mother also commented on other hololive VTubers, calling hololive EN's Takanashi Kiara cute. Kiara reacted with delight on Twitter: