Granblue Fantasy's Robomi Gets Animated Music Video

Robomi is Granblue Fantasy 's loving homage to tokusatsu. She is a mechanical warrior who fights for love and justice. The hit mobile game released an animated music video oozing with old-school charm to get players hyped for Robomi's latest story event, which is scheduled to launch on December 28.

Mecha animation legend Masami Obari stated on Twitter that he directed and storyboarded the video, and also personally animated the part where the God Gigantes mech appears. The video is an homage to his works and animation tropes, such as heavily shadowed closeups of faces and mecha heads, and the so-called "Brave Perspective" with a character or mecha holding a sword such that the point is closer to the camera.

Singer Ichiro Mizuki , who is best known for his theme songs for Kamen Rider and Mazinger Z , performed the theme song "Robomi" for the music video. The song will be released as part of Granblue Fantasy 's 20th character song CD, titled "Robomi no Uta" (Robomi's song), scheduled to ship on February 3. It will be compiled with an extra song titled "Ai Hagane Senshi" (Love Mechanical Warrior).

Cygames first revealed the video on Saturday during the first day of its "Granblue Fes 2020" virtual event. The full music video was posted to Granblue Fantasy 's official YouTube account on Monday.

Cygames released the original Granblue Fantasy smartphone game in 2014, and the game has more than 18 million downloads. The original game inspired a 13-episode television anime series in April 2017 and a second season in October 2019. The Grand Blues! ( Guraburu! ) anime shorts premiered on October 8.