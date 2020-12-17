AnimeLab Combines Anime and Pizza for PlayStation 5 Giveaway Campaign

Campaign is open to Australians who purchaseset until December 19

Earlier this month, Australia and New Zealand anime streaming service AnimeLab teamed up with pizza chain Domino's for a PlayStation 5 giveaway. The special pizza meal sets are bundled with a 60-day AnimeLab subscription plus an entry to the draw for the giveaway. The campaign commemorates the release of Attack on Titan The Final Season .

The giveaway is open to Australian residents aged 18 or over. The total prize pool is valued at AUD$2,674.40 (approximately US$2036.63) and consists of the following:

Sony 55” KD-55X9000H Full Array LED 4K Android TV

55” KD-55X9000H Full Array LED 4K Android TV 1x PlayStation ®5 Console

®5 Console 1x Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game

1x Demon's Souls PS5 Game

1x Sackboy A Big Adventure PS5 Game

To enter, Australians must purchase the meal set, which includes two large pizzas, garlic bread, and 1.25L soft drink.

The campaign first launched on December 1 and will end on December 19. For full terms and conditions, check the campaign's website.

Source: Well Played (Kieron Verbrugge)