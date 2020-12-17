Interest
AnimeLab Combines Anime and Pizza for PlayStation 5 Giveaway Campaign
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Earlier this month, Australia and New Zealand anime streaming service AnimeLab teamed up with pizza chain Domino's for a PlayStation 5 giveaway. The special pizza meal sets are bundled with a 60-day AnimeLab subscription plus an entry to the draw for the giveaway. The campaign commemorates the release of Attack on Titan The Final Season.
The giveaway is open to Australian residents aged 18 or over. The total prize pool is valued at AUD$2,674.40 (approximately US$2036.63) and consists of the following:
- Sony 55” KD-55X9000H Full Array LED 4K Android TV
- 1x PlayStation®5 Console
- 1x Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 Game
- 1x Demon's Souls PS5 Game
- 1x Sackboy A Big Adventure PS5 Game
To enter, Australians must purchase the meal set, which includes two large pizzas, garlic bread, and 1.25L soft drink.
The campaign first launched on December 1 and will end on December 19. For full terms and conditions, check the campaign's website.
Source: Well Played (Kieron Verbrugge)