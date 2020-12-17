Celebrate Oreimo's 10th Anniversary By Marrying Your Favorite Girl

Memorial set includes ring, marriage certificate, character card

Character goods company MOVIC is celebrating the Oreimo anime's 10th anniversary by selling some milestone goods for those truly committed to a long-term relationship with the series.

The memorial set includes a silver ring, a marriage certificate, and a character card featuring original new art of Kirino Kousaka, Kuroneko, and Ayase Aragaki. Each ring has the girl's name engraved in it, along with a stone of her associated color. Also, the name of the girl will be printed on the marriage certificate.

Each set will cost 27,500 yen (approximately US$264). They can be preordered from Animate stores across Japan, or from Animate and MOVIC 's official online store between December 11 to January 6. The items are scheduled to ship on March 19.

Source: Crunchyroll News (Mikikazu Komatsu)