Schick Japan Launches 4th Evangelion Campaign in Time for New Film

Schick is also holding a contest that will give away 300 original bath towels to lucky customers. The towels feature artwork of Rei Ayanami, Asuka Shikinami Langley, and Mari Makinami Illustrious.

Following a successful campaign in May, Schick Razors is re-releasing its Evangelion -themed razors with original magnets and posters that feature scenes from the upcoming film. The limited edition sets went on sale on Friday, December 18 in drugstores across Japan.

Magnets and Posters

Schick's latest campaign celebrates the upcoming release of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time on January 23. Hideaki Anno 's closing chapter to the fan-favorite series wrapped editing and compositing work on Thursday.

The film will open on January 23 after a delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27. Hikaru Utada returns to perform the theme song "One Last Kiss" for the film.

Studio Khara debuted the first 10 minutes and 40 seconds of the film in July 2019. The Japan Expo event in Paris screened the video at a " Yoko Takahashi x Evangelion Stage" presentation. The video also screened at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, after a screening of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , and also screened in Shanghai during an Evangelion event in Jing'an District. Additionally, the video screened in six locations in Japan.

This is the fourth time the mecha series has paired up with Schick Razors. Previous campaigns included Gendo ditching the beard for a new look. The brand has also teamed up with One Piece and Attack on Titan .

Source: Schick Japan