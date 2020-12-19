hololive Virtual YouTuber Shirogane Noel Promotes Mystery Beef Bowl

hololive Virtual Youtuber Shirogane Noel's favorite food is gyudon (or "beef bowl"), a popular Japanese comfort food consisting of rice topped with beef and onions. Ever since she expressed her love for the dish in her debut, gyudon has become a prominent aspect of her character: one of her intro videos sees her gorging down endless bowls of gyudon, and she built a giant floating gyudon in Minecraft during a nine-hour livestream. And now, she's promoting Cup Noodle's new "Mystery Meat Gyudon" as part of a collaboration between hololive and Nissin Foods Co.

The collaboration consists of three livestreams by Shirogane Noel: "Food report of new product: Cup Noodle Mystery Meat Gyudon" which aired at 8 pm JST on December 8, followed by "Digital Gyudon Lunch Party: Eating Cup Noodle's Mystery Meat Gyudon with Everyone!" on December 12, and "Mystery Meat Gyudon Aftertalk and ASMR" on the same day. You can check out the archived versions of the streams below:

To commemorate the collaboration, there is also an RT campaign with a giveaway of "Shirogane Noel Cup Noodle Mystery Meat Gyudon Lunch Date" special illustration tapestries. The featured illustration is revealed on Noel's stream as below:

The number of total winners is decided based on the viewership numbers of Noel's "Digital Gyudon Lunch Party: Eating Cup Noodle's Mystery Meat Gyudon with Everyone!" livestream. Since the stream achieved the milestone of 10,000 concurrent viewers, 10 winners will be chosen by lottery to receive the tapestry. Simply follow the official hololive Twitter account and retweet the post below by December 19 to participate in the campaign.

Cup Noodle's Mystery Meat Gyudon currently costs 277 yen (approximately US$2.66) each excluding taxes.

Shirogane Noel is a 3rd generation hololive VTuber talent who debuted in August 2019. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Sources: Otakomu, Cover Corp official website