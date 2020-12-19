Production I.G Creates Promotional Anime Music Video For Kamimine Town

Anime tells the story of Heian military leader Minamoto no Tametomo

Production I.G created an animated music video for the town of Kamimine in the Saga Prefecture. The music video, titled "Chinzei Hachirō Tametomo," tells the story of a samurai by the same name (also known as Minamoto no Tametomo) who fought as a military leader near the end of the Heian Period.

The anime was created as part of the "Minamoto no Tametomo Project," which promotes the region of Kamimine. It tells the story of how the samurai moved to Kyushu after being disowned by his father. He finds personal growth in the region of Kaminine, although eventually he returns to Kyoto to rescue his father in the midst of the Hōgen Rebellion of 1156. The video was posted on Kamimine's PR YouTube account on Friday.

The theme song "Time-to-More" is sung by rock band UNICORN. The song was also released on various music streaming services on Friday.

Source: Comic Natalie