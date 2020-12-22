ufotable Announces Participation in Air Comiket Online Event

Anime production studio ufotable announced on its Twitter account on Monday that it will be participating in the second Air Comiket online event from December 21 to 31. During that period, the studio will be selling original goods related to the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song anime films through its website.

The studio also released new visuals for the two anime. The Demon Slayer one features the characters in super-deformed form with a Christmas theme. Goods featuring this visual will be sold at the Demon Slayer collaboration café, as well as through the ufotable online shop.

The Heaven's Feel image is titled "New Spring," and depicts the characters enjoying a flower-viewing party in spring. It is described as an epilogue illustration. Goods featuring the image will be sold as part of ufotable 's Air Comiket goods lineup.

In addition, ufotable has launched a special website to display the illustrations drawn for the recompilation broadcasts of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba television anime. It also opened a second website to sell goods based on the key visual of the Hashira Gō Kaigi/Chōyashiki-hen (Hashira Meeting/Chōyashiki Arcs) compilations of the anime's 22nd to 26th episodes. A second lineup of goods will be announced in January.

The first online "Air Comiket " event replaced the physical Comic Market 98 dojinshi convention from May 2 to 5. The second Air Comiket will take place from December 21 to 31. The physical Comic Market ( Comiket ) 99 event will take place over three days on May 2-4 next year.