Inuyasha's Beads of Subjugation Gets Life-Sized Replica with Real Gemstones

Unfortunately, you can't use them to make someone sit

The Beads of Subjugation from the Inuyasha anime and manga series are getting a life-sized replica made with real gemstones. You can't use them to order the wearer to "sit," but the accessory is personally supervised by series creator Rumiko Takahashi , and captures many of the physical details depicted in the series.

The beads come in a box with gold tooling. It costs 22,000 yen (US$212), and can be ordered from the Shonen Sunday Premium Shop or from Premium Bandai. The deadline for orders is January 17, and the item is expected to ship in March.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web