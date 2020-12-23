Reborn! Anime Gets Free Online Exhibition

Over 300 pieces of artwork to be exhibited from December 10 to February 17

The anime adaptation of Akira Amano 's Reborn! manga is getting a free online exhibition from December 10 to February 17. It can be accessed through exhibit organizer Anique's website via PC or smartphone. Users need to sign up for an Anique account to access it.

Over 300 pieces of artwork will be on exhibit across all the major arcs from the anime. The "Episode Room" will display different artwork depending on the period of the exhibit. The arcs and times are listed below:

Daily Life Arc: December 10-16

Kokuyo Arc: December 17-23

VS Varia Arc: December 24 - January 6

Future Arc: January 7-20

Future Final Battle Arc: January 21 - February 3

Display of everything: February 4-17

Fans can express their love for the series by leaving a comment or through a simultaneous call feature. (Note that the iOS 14's simultaneous call feature is incompatible.) Visitors are recommended to use Android 4.1 or Chrome 58 devices or higher. iPhone iOS users are recommended to use the 11-13 versions.

Original goods for the exhibit are also being sold through Anique's online shop.

Amano launched Reborn! in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2004, and ended it in 2012. The manga's television anime adaptation ran from 2006 to 2010. Crunchyroll and Viz Media streamed the anime adaptation outside Japan. Discotek Media licensed the anime and released it on Blu-ray Disc in September and October 2018.

The "Amano Akira Illustrations Exhibition" event presented a special collaboration mini anime video of Amano's Reborn! and ēlDLIVE manga when it opened in July 2016. The video featured the first anime footage of Reborn! in six years since the television anime ended in 2010.

[Via Nijimen]