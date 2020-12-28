Gen Urobuchi's OBSOLETE Anime Takes on Votoms OP

The 3D CG anime OBSOLETE , which credits Gen Urobuchi ( Fate/Zero , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Psycho-Pass ) for the original work and for supervising the series' scripts, has released a crossover video with the Armored Trooper Votoms anime.

The video depicts the Votoms iconic opening theme "Destiny of the Flame," but with the OBSOLETE characters and mechs portrayed in the visuals instead.

The "real robot" anime is set on Earth in an alternate timeline with 2.55-meter-tall (about 8.4-foot-tall) neurally operated mecha known as Exoframes (Enhanced Xenobiological Organic FRAMEs). The Exoframe technology originated from aliens who made contact with humanity in 2014, and asked to trade one ton of limestone in exchange for one Exoframe. Cheaper than aircraft, tanks, or firearms, and usable by anyone, Exoframe usage easily spread throughout the world.

The first six episodes premiered on YouTube on in December 2019 for paid users, and the first episode simultaneously premiered for free. The episodes then streamed for free once a week afterward, and all six are available now for free. "Part II" of the anime containing episodes 7-12 debuted on December 1. An English dub is also available on the Bandai Namco Arts YouTube channel.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Arts Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. Bandai Namco Rights Marketing Inc., another wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.