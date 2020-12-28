Interest
ufotable Offers Free Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Board Game for Download
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The official anime website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a downloadable PDF of a Sugoroku game board with the anime's theme. The brand-new illustrations were produced by anime production studio ufotable.
【スペシャルすごろく 配布】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) December 26, 2020
皆さまに感謝の気持ちを込めて、「柱合会議・蝶屋敷編」の大正コソコソ噂話に登場した、ufotable描き下ろし『「#鬼滅の刃」スペシャルすごろく』をご用意しました!
年始年末に皆さまで、ぜひお楽しみください。
▼ダウンロードはこちらhttps://t.co/V0vCG2vkAq pic.twitter.com/FmQgo49Ftf
In order to download the file from the website, you must check four boxes which indicate that you agree not to do the following acts:
- Transfer, sell, or redistribute the board
- Use it for commercial purposes
- Use it for any purpose besides Sugoroku
- Use it in any way that otherwise violates public morals
Sugoroku is a traditional Japanese board game that is often played on New Year's Day.
Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime official website via Nijimen