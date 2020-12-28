Interest
ufotable Offers Free Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Board Game for Download

posted on by Kim Morrissy

The official anime website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a downloadable PDF of a Sugoroku game board with the anime's theme. The brand-new illustrations were produced by anime production studio ufotable.

In order to download the file from the website, you must check four boxes which indicate that you agree not to do the following acts:

  • Transfer, sell, or redistribute the board
  • Use it for commercial purposes
  • Use it for any purpose besides Sugoroku
  • Use it in any way that otherwise violates public morals

Sugoroku is a traditional Japanese board game that is often played on New Year's Day.

Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime official website via Nijimen

discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with:

Interest homepage / archives