ufotable Offers Free Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Board Game for Download

The official anime website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has released a downloadable PDF of a Sugoroku game board with the anime's theme. The brand-new illustrations were produced by anime production studio ufotable .

In order to download the file from the website, you must check four boxes which indicate that you agree not to do the following acts:

Transfer, sell, or redistribute the board

Use it for commercial purposes

Use it for any purpose besides Sugoroku

Use it in any way that otherwise violates public morals

Sugoroku is a traditional Japanese board game that is often played on New Year's Day.