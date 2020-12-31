Amazon Japan Reveals Most Watched Anime on Prime Video in 2020

Amazon Japan revealed its top five most-watched TV series and films in 2020 across the "action film," "comedy film," "drama film," "animated film," "variety television," "domestically produced drama," "foreign drama," and "television animation" categories.

The top five animated films on the service are listed below:

Burn The Witch

Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

Promare

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The top five television anime are as follows:

The live-action film adaptation of Kingdom featured in the action film category, and the live-action television series of Laid-Back Camp featured in the domestically produced drama category.

Source: Keitai Watch (Satoshi Sekiguchi)