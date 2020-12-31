Interest
Amazon Japan Reveals Most Watched Anime on Prime Video in 2020
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Amazon Japan revealed its top five most-watched TV series and films in 2020 across the "action film," "comedy film," "drama film," "animated film," "variety television," "domestically produced drama," "foreign drama," and "television animation" categories.
The top five animated films on the service are listed below:
- Burn The Witch
- Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- Promare
- The Secret Life of Pets 2
The top five television anime are as follows:
- Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-
- Fire Force
- Jujutsu Kaisen
- Haikyu!! To The Top
- My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU
The live-action film adaptation of Kingdom featured in the action film category, and the live-action television series of Laid-Back Camp featured in the domestically produced drama category.
Source: Keitai Watch (Satoshi Sekiguchi)