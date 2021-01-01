Interest
Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Reveals His Top Games of 2020
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Fairy Tail and Edens Zero creator Hiro Mashima revealed his top five video games of 2020. According to a Tweet he posted on Wednesday, the list is as follows:
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
Honorable mentions also go to Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Assassin's Creed Valhalla, both of which he is still in the middle of playing but finds very enjoyable.
"I'm satisfied at how many great games there were this year!" he commented. "I'm looking forward to Monster Hunter next year!"
In a separate tweet, Mashima also lists his favorite mobile games of the year as follows:
- Romancing Sa Ga Re;universe
- Octopath Traveler: Conquerors of the Continent
- Toon Blast
- Genshin Impact
He mentioned that some of these games technically didn't come out this year but he's been into Romancing Sa Ga Re;universe since it first launched. He praised the game for giving out lots of stones (which are used for gacha rolls).
Mashima launched his ongoing Edens Zero manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in June 2018. The series will get a TV anime.
Source: Hiro Mashima's official Twitter account via Hachima Kikō