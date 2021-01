Voice Actors Nao Tamura, Mami Ozaki, Satomi Moriya Announce Their Marriages

The start of a new year signals new beginnings – and new marriages. Voice actors Nao Tamura , Mami Ozaki , and Satomi Moriya announced their respective marriages on Twitter within the past few days.

Nao Tamura played Ayuko Uehara in Aiura , Emiru Aisaki/Cure Macherie in Hugtto! Precure , Minori in Log Horizon , Nejiru Nejiiru in Heybot! , and Chika Amatori in World Trigger .

Mami Ozaki played Hana Isuzu in Girls und Panzer , Fūri Watanuki in SoniAni: Super Sonico the Animation , and Kathleena in Heybot! .

Satomi Moriya played Erwin in Girls und Panzer , Kaori Miyamori in Shirobako , Miki Saijo in Uchū Senkan Yamato 2199: Hoshi-Meguru Hakobune , and Jessie Rasberry in Final Fantasy VII Remake .

In other news related to Japanese celebrity marriages, former SMAP member Tsuyoshi Kusanagi also announced his marriage on Wednesday. His partner is a woman outside the entertainment industry. Kusanagi currently belongs to the group Atarashiichizu with fellow former SMAP members Goro Inagaki and Shingo Katori .

