Interest
Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM Tops COSPA's 2020 Cosplay Sales Rankings
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The winter uniform depicted in Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM (Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM) topped cosplay outfit maker COSPA's yearly list of top-selling outfits. The top ten list is as follows:
- Middle school winter uniform (Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM)
- Fruit Tart outfit (Dropout Idol Fruit Tart)
- Angel Mort uniform anime ver. (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU)
- Survey Corps costume set Eren ver. (Attack on Titan)
- Nijigasaki Academy summer school uniform (Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club)
- Private Yurigaoka Jogakuin uniform (Assault Lily Bouquet)
- Shin costume set (Kingdom)
- Tokyo-3 First Municipal Junior High School girls' uniform Renewal ver. (Evangelion)
- Emilia costume set (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-)
- Mototsu High School girls' uniform (Laid-Back Camp)
A COSPA representative commented that the list reflects the popularity of recent anime titles. They also suggested that the uptick in sales for Higurashi's Angel Mort uniform reflects not just the dedication of long-time fans but also that a new generation of young women and couples have been going to collaboration cafés, among other fandom activities.
Last year, the Otonokizaka Academy uniform from the original Love Live! anime series topped the sales rankings as the franchise celebrated its 9th anniversary.
Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web