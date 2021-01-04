Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM Tops COSPA's 2020 Cosplay Sales Rankings

The winter uniform depicted in Gochūmon wa Usagi Desu ka? BLOOM ( Is the order a rabbit? BLOOM ) topped cosplay outfit maker COSPA 's yearly list of top-selling outfits. The top ten list is as follows:

A COSPA representative commented that the list reflects the popularity of recent anime titles. They also suggested that the uptick in sales for Higurashi 's Angel Mort uniform reflects not just the dedication of long-time fans but also that a new generation of young women and couples have been going to collaboration cafés, among other fandom activities.

Last year, the Otonokizaka Academy uniform from the original Love Live! anime series topped the sales rankings as the franchise celebrated its 9th anniversary.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web