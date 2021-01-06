Dempagumi.inc. Idol Mirin Furukawa Announces Pregnancy with 1st Child

Dempagumi.inc . idol Mirin Furukawa , who announced in 2019 that she has married The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. manga creator Shūichi Asō , revealed on Instagram on Tuesday that she is pregnant with their first child.

She stated that she has been carrying the child for four months; because of health considerations, she has had to take more breaks from live performances towards the end of the year. She apologized for worrying everyone, but she is now happy to announce the news of her pregnancy. She plans to perform at graduating Dempagumi.inc member Eimi Naruse 's farewell concert in February, albeit with a reduced setlist while taking careful consideration of her body's condition.

She thanked the fellow members of her group, the staff, and various other people for supporting her through her bouts of morning sickness. Finally, she expressed her hope that her fans can continue to watch over her warmly.

Dempagumi.inc . has provided theme songs for anime adaptations of Asō's manga series. The group performed the opening track "Sai Psi Sai Kōchō!" and the ending song "Psi desu I LIKE YOU" for the anime's first season and the ending theme "Psihakkenden" for the second season. The idol group's April 2018 single "Oyasumi Polaris Sayonara Parallel World/Girametas Dempa Stars" included jacket artwork by Asō.