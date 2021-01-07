Shouta Aoi Cosplays Fish Eye from Sailor Moon Eternal

1st film opens on January 8

Voice actor Shouta Aoi , who plays Fish Eye in the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) anime film project, posted photos of himself cosplaying his character on Twitter.

He participated in a photo shoot and an interview for the Da Vinci culture magazine, which published a feature on Sailor Moon in its own most recent issue. Aoi said that he received permission to post the personal photos that he took, and encourages fans to check out the magazine for more.

The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan. The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.