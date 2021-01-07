Interest
Shouta Aoi Cosplays Fish Eye from Sailor Moon Eternal
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Voice actor Shouta Aoi, who plays Fish Eye in the two-part Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal (Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE) anime film project, posted photos of himself cosplaying his character on Twitter.
OKを頂いたので、— 蒼井翔太 (@shouta0811aoi) January 7, 2021
自分で撮った写真も載せます!
是非雑誌を見ていただきたいので敢えて色味を変えています。
鮮明な色の写真は是非、ダ・ヴィンチさんにて! pic.twitter.com/YeScAk57YA
He participated in a photo shoot and an interview for the Da Vinci culture magazine, which published a feature on Sailor Moon in its own most recent issue. Aoi said that he received permission to post the personal photos that he took, and encourages fans to check out the magazine for more.
The films mark 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan. The first film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on September 11, but was delayed to January 8, 2021 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Japan. The second film will open on February 11, 2021.
Source: Shouta Aoi's Twitter account