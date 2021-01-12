Horimiya Sets New Record For Most-Watched Debut Romantic Comedy Premiere on MyAnimeList

Since the airing of Horimiya 's first episode on Saturday, a total of 69,088 users on the anime listing site MyAnimeList have logged themselves as "watching" the anime on their accounts, seemingly breaking the record for the most-watched premiere for a debut romantic comedy among users of the site. The record was previously held by Rent-A-Girlfriend with 55,228 logged viewers within seven days of its debut.

This is perhaps less surprising when you consider that HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara 's Horimiya manga is currently ranked 13th in popularity on MyAnimeList, with 121,623 users logged as reading the manga as of this writing.

Still, until MyAnimeList releases the official numbers in about five days (presumably with the influence of spam and bot accounts mitigated), it remains to be seen whether the Horimiya anime is the true current holder of the "Biggest Premiere" record for a debut romantic comedy.

The Horimiya anime, which adapts HERO and Daisuke Hagiwara 's manga of the same name, premiered on Tokyo MX , Tochigi TV , Gunma TV , and BS11 on January 9. Funimation is currently streaming the anime with English subtitles.