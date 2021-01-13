Hentai Kamen Creator Draws His Unique Take on Demon Slayer

Hentai Kamen creator Keishuu Andou has jumped onboard the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba trend by posting his fanart on Twitter. His fanart, however, is rooted in the quirks of his own hit manga, which tells the story of a superhero who gains his powers from wearing panties over his head.

The illustration depicts the Hentai Kamen protagonist wearing a pair of panties with the color scheme of the coat worn by Demon Slayer protagonist Tanjiro. He exclaims: "W-what is this? These panties... It's incredibly easy to do Full Concentration Breathing...!" The Full Concentration Breathing is a technique depicted in Demon Slayer .

Andou's tweet translates to: "I jumped on the bandwagon."

Andou's original six-volume manga ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1992-1993. The series has inspired two live-action films.

[Via Otakomu]