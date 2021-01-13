Pokémon 25th Anniversary Video Reveals Katy Perry Collaboration

The official YouTube channel for the Pokémon franchise began streaming on Wednesday a video commemorating the series' 25th anniversary. The video reveals the franchise will collaborate with Katy Perry .

The series' official website revealed that the Pokémon franchise is teaming up with Universal Music Group and musical artists to create P25 Music, a global music project. Katy Perry will be part of the project.

The Pokémon Company will also release 25th anniversary-themed collections of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, including cards based on the original Base Set, later in 2021. The company is also teasing that new commemorative products will go on sale at the Pokémon Center, starting with a 25th anniversary-themed skateboard by Bear Walker. The Pokémon Company is also working with other brands, including General Mills, Levi's, McDonald's , Jazwares, Scholastic, Mattel , Funko, and The Wand Company.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series , the franchise 's latest anime series, premiered on TV Tokyo and its affiliates in November 2019, two days after the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide. The first 12 episodes of the anime debuted in the United States on Netflix last June, and the service is adding new episodes quarterly. Netflix began streaming the anime's third batch of episodes on December 4. The anime also premiered on the Canadian television channel Teletoon last May, and it also debuted on Télétoon in French.

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle ( Gekijōban Pocket Monster Koko ), the 23rd anime film in the Pokémon franchise , opened in Japan on December 25. The film will open in the West in 2021.

The Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games shipped worldwide for the Switch in November 2019. The games sold more than 6 million copies in their first week to break the records for highest first-week sales of a Switch game and the fastest Switch game to reach 6 million units sold.