Shueisha Responds After One Piece Editor Gets Spotted With Pirated Adult Manga Viewing History

Shueisha issued a statement to the news outlet J-Cast after a recent controversy involving a One Piece editor's internet viewing history. The editor's smartphone screen was shown in a recent livestream; in the search history it was briefly shown that one of the links was to an adult manga pirate site.

The livestream, which originally debuted last Friday to commemorate One Piece 's 1000th chapter, is currently set to private on YouTube .

Shueisha 's statement is translated as follows:

After confirming the facts, we have determined that the smartphone screen of the employee involved, which was shown in a video stream, showed a link that he had inadvertently touched while surfing the net, and that it accidentally became part of his access history. He was not searching for illegal sites, nor was he performing illegal downloads. Regarding the use of one's personal device on a livestream, as a company we cannot recommend this practice, and we have issued a firm warning. We deeply apologize for causing concern among viewers of the livestream and fans of the manga. The video has currently been made inaccessible due to technological reasons on YouTube 's end. When it has been removed, we plan to edit it and upload it.

Shueisha has previously made firm anti-piracy statements. In 2018, the publisher teamed up with Kadokawa Shoten , Kodansha , and Shogakukan for a "STOP! Piracy Edition" campaign (image above).

Source: J-Cast (Hiroyuki Noguchi) via Otakomu