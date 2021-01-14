Surfers, Designers and Animals Frolick On The Beach in WAVE!! x Heaven's Design Team Collaboration Illustration

To commemorate the recent premieres of WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! and Heaven's Design Team , Asahi Productions , who produced both anime series, have released a collaboration illustration of the two.

The illustration depicts Masaki Hinaoka and Shou Akitsuki from WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! playing with various animals on the beach alongside Shimoda and Kimura from Heaven's Design Team .

In addition, the official Twitter accounts of both series are currently running a giveaway campaign until January 19, 11:59 pm JST. During the campaign period, those who follow any of the two accounts and retweet the corresponding tweets (embedded below) will receive a desktop wallpaper of the illustration as well as smartphone standby images of each character featured in the illustration.

The WAVE!! Surfing Yappe!! TV anime is the "complete edition" series version of the anime film trilogy of the same name that opened in theaters in October 2020, and both are part of Love&Art's WAVE!! surfing-themed mixed-media project. The anime premiered on January 11 on TV Tokyo , and Crunchyroll is streaming the series on Mondays.

Heaven's Design Team is an anime adaptation of Hebi-Zou , Tsuta Suzuki , and Tarako 's "workplace comedy" manga of the same name that launched in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in 2017. The anime premiered on Japan's AT-X channel on January 7, and Crunchyroll is streaming the series on Thursdays.

Source: Comic Natalie