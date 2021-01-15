Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Rengoku Also Gets Life-Sized Sword Replica

First it was Tanjiro, and now it's Rengoku's turn to get a life-sized replica of his iconic sword. Tamashii Nations' "Proplica" (a portmanteau of "prop" and "replica") line of character items aimed at adult collectors is selling a replica of Kyojuro Rengoku's Nichirin Blade for 11,000 yen (approximately US$105).

The sword measures 95 centimeters. The Japanese characters for "slaying demons" is branded into the metal collar mounted between a sword blade and the hand guard via die casting.

Like the Tanjiro sword, Rengoku's sword will also be able to play iconic lines by lines from the anime by pressing a button. There are two modes: " Demon Slayer " and "Delicious (umai)". It will also be able to play the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train theme song "Homura," as well as a selection of Tanjiro's lines.

Orders opened on the Tamashii Web Shouten online storefront on Friday, and the item is expected to ship in July.

