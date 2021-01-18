Code Geass Launches Ashford Academy Student Council Magazine

12-issue monthly magazine will include original stories, illustrations

The Code Geass series is launching a 12-issue monthly magazine starting from April 23, focusing on the Ashford Academy Student Council. Called "Student Council Magazine HOPE!", each issue will contain original stories and illustrations.

The first issue will contain the story "Opening Special Feature: True Account! Student Council Magazine Editors Meeting!" and an article written in the style of an interview with Lelouch Lamperouge, called "Ask the Student Council! Issue No. 1: Vice-President Lelouch Lamperouge." An illustration called "Student Council Photo Building" depicts Lelouch taking a sneaky selfie with the Student Council, and is included with the issue.

Fans have the opportunity to influence some of the topics covered in upcoming issues, and even submit to the Student Council advice column by accessing the magazine's official website and following the participating in the monthly surveys.

Readers who subscribe to the magazine via MOVIC 's website by March 14 will receive a life-sized poster of an original illustration of Lelouch as a present. It will be delivered along with the 12th and final issue in March 2022.

Each issue costs 2,200 yen (approximately US$21), and a subscription for every issue costs 26,400 yen (approximately US$254). Besides MOVIC 's online store, it can be ordered from Animate, Amazon, Rakuten Books, Seven Net Shopping, and e-hon.

