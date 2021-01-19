Hellsing Ultimate Holds Digital Art Collection Sale

A digital collection of artworks from the Hellsing Ultimate OAV is on sale until January 25 through digital artwork vendor Anique. 12 pieces of high-definition artwork drawn by series creator Kouta Hirano and anime character designer Ryoji Nakamori are available.

Anique utilizes blockchain technology to issue certifications of ownership to purchasers of the artwork. The certificates are authenticated by the creators, and the names of the buyers will also displayed with the artwork they own on the online Anique Gallery. Purchasing the digital artwork will also give you the privilege to purchase framed artwork, measuring 510x430x30 mm. They can be shipped worldwide and are expected to be delivered in April.

It costs 1,500 yen (approximately US$14) to purchase a digital artwork, and 80,000 yen (approximately US$769) to purchase a framed artwork. More information can be found on Anique's website.

The Hellsing Ultimate OVA series aired in Japan on an irregular schedule from 2006 to 2012. Geneon released up to the third volume in North America in 2007, before Funimation began distributing the anime. Dark Horse released a deluxe hardcover edition of the original manga series by Kouta Hirano last year.

