Tsumugi Voice Actress Minako Kotobuki Visits K-ON! Movie Locales in London

In March last year, K-ON! voice actress Minako Kotobuki traveled to the United Kingdom for her previously announced study trip. Around that time, she started a YouTube channel where she talks about her observations about English culture.

One of her recent videos shows her visiting some of the locations in K-ON! (movie) , in which she played the role of Tsumugi. The areas are relatively secluded, and some of the shops are closed, but Kotobuki still had fun going around the city and pointing out the beautiful winter scenery.

The video was filmed on December 17, after the UK's second lockdown concluded.

[Via Otakomu]