The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater manga artist and anime character designer Jet Kuma announced on Wednesday that he has left Cygames after being a full-time employee at the company for 9 years. He said that the reason he left was because the company has grown over tenfold since when he first joined, and that he feels that his inclinations have evolved in a different direction from the company's. However, he also said that he greatly enjoyed working at Cygames , and that he appreciated the positive working conditions.

"Sometimes, the users would make out that we're chained to our desks as we work, but if anything, it's the opposite," he wrote. "We would get told, 'Don't work so much! I'm begging you to go home!' It's fun to work at a job where you get yelled at for exerting yourself."

He also said that it was very fun to occupy his thoughts with idols and games all day, every day. He described Cygames as a company that has "straightened itself out and achieved proper work-life balance," although he also remarked that in the old days there were times when he would stay up all night chatting with the contents director about idols.

The post also detailed the specific tasks Jet Kuma handled while he was at the company, and he assured fans that his existing work has been properly passed on to others, so they won't feel his absence in Cygames ' output going forward.

Besides his work on the The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Theater ( The [email protected] Cinderella Girls Gekijō ) spinoff manga, Jet Kuma also drew the artwork for the Uma Musume Pretty Derby spinoff four-panel manga Umayon .