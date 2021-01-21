Virtual YouTuber Agency hololive Opens Recruitment for New Online Service, Game

Virtual YouTuber agency hololive CEO Motoaki “Yagoo” Tanigo announced that the company is recruiting staff for a new online service involving the hololive performers and fan community. To that end, hololive is looking for people who can fulfill the following roles:

Virtual Live Event, Game, Community App, etc. Managing Director

Online Game Production Engineer (Works directly under the Chief Technical Officer)

Technical Artist

3DCG Modeler (Handling both VTuber characters and backgrounds)

Tanigo wrote that hololive is considering making this service a "metaverse" where hololive performers can appear in live events, as well as an online game. The ideal is to create a service where "everyone can live online as a 2D character." It will also hopefully alleviate language and communication issues between the many fans who live across the entire world.

The post also explains that hololive initially began as a streaming service in 2017, although in April 2018 it shifted into facial capture service to better suit the needs of the time. However, now that hololive's talent roster has expanded, the company feels that it can take on new challenges that will strengthen the brand.

For more information about recruitment, check out hololive's Wantedly page.

Cover Corp was founded in 2016, and the first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. Over 50 Virtual YouTubers currently belong to hololive; according to the agency's English website, it has around 4.4 million fans on YouTube and 4 million on bilibili . The talents perform using intricate 2D and 3D avatars provided by the company. hololive English debuted in September.

Source: Motoaki Tanigo's Note via Otakomu