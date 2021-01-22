Touch's Infamous Love Triangle Sells McDonald's Burgers

Minami is torn between the Chicken Tatsuta or Setouchi Lemon Tartare Chicken Tatsuta

Mitsuru Adachi 's Touch features one of the classic love triangles in manga history, with heroine Minami Asakura torn between the brothers Tatsuya and Kazuya. Instead of choosing a lover, however, this time she has to make a choice between McDonald's burgers: Chicken Tatsuta or Setouchi Lemon Tartare Chicken Tatsuta.

McDonald's Japan has released ads for the burgers, featuring images of the Touch characters as well as Yoshimi Iwazaki's iconic opening theme song for the anime. Amusingly enough, the " Touch " part of the lyrics is replaced with "Tatsuta."

30-second version:

15-second version:

The ad campaign commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Chicken Tatsuta burger. ( Touch is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.) The theme of the ad is "Indecision is part of youth."

The 15-second version of the ad will broadcast on Japanese television from January 26.

Mitsuru Adachi is best known for his coming-of-age sports manga. His most recent series Mix launched in Shogakukan 's Gessan in 2012 as a sequel to Touch . The manga inspired the television anime adaptation Mix: Meisei Story , which premiered in April 2019.

Source: Comic Natalie