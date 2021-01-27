Gege Akutami To Cosplay As Mechamaru In First TV Appearance

Jujutsu Kaisen 's creator Gege Akutami is due to appear on TV for the first time on January 30, and they have decided to do so in a Mechamaru cosplay . Impressive though it is, Akutami's cosplay outfit also has a certain makeshift charm to it.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been selected as the winner of the Mandō Kobayashi Manga Grand Prix 2020. The prize is created by comedian and manga enthusiast Kendō Kobayashi, with each year's winner decided based on his personal taste. Notable past winners include Posuka Demizu ( The Promised Neverland ), Kōhei Horikoshi ( My Hero Academia ) and Yasuhisa Hara (Kingdom).

To commemorate the occasion, Akutami is slated to appear on Kobayashi's Fuji TV One show Mandō Kobayashi in two separate 60-minute segments that will air on January 30, 11 pm JST and February 27, 11 pm JST respectively.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered on October 2. The anime will have 24 episodes, and Crunchyroll is streaming the anime outside of Asia as it airs in Japan.

