11 Ribon-serialized Authors Draw One Piece Posters For Ribon X One Piece Collaboration

The March issue of Shuiesha 's Ribon magazine, which went on sale on February 3, features a collaboration between the magazine and Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga . The collaboration is part of the "ONE PIECE 1000LOGS" campaign that celebrates One Piece 's 1,000th chapter.

Included in the appendix of the magazine are B5-sized posters of 11 One Piece heroines, from familiar characters such as Nami, Robin, and Bibi to Yamato who first appeared in the Wano Country arc, drawn by 11 authors whose works are serialized in Ribon .



Nami drawn by Mayu Murata

Additionally, the magazine features an RMC ( Ribon Mascot Comics )-style cover illustrations featuring Luffy, Kid, Law, and other characters that Oda drew in the "SBS" reader question-and-answer columns in the tankobon volumes of the One Piece manga . The sleeve and the back of the cover also contain elements from One Piece .

Furthermore, the "Friendship Chocolate Matching Test", a matching test between readers and One Piece characters by Mr. 2 Bon Clay, is included in the magazine as well. Should you want to give any One Piece character friendship chocolates, the test will tell you who is your best match.

Source: Comic Natalie