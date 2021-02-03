Evangelion's Rei Ayanami Gets 2nd Lipstick Ad

In November last year, Evangelion pilot-turned-model Rei Ayanami appeared in an animated ad for Japanese makeup brand KATE. The company has released a short follow-up to that ad which depicts what happens to Rei after she tries on the lipstick for the very first time.

Like the first ad, the animation was produced by animator and illustrator Mai Yoneyama ( Kill la Kill , Promare , Kiznaiver ). Rei's voice actress Megumi Hayashibara also lent her voice talents to the ad.

The ad marks the official release of the "KATE: Red Nude Rouge (EV)" product, which opened limited-time shipments in Japan on Tuesday. It can be purchased from Amazon JP, LOHACO, @cosme SHOPPING, and the Matsumoto Kiyoshi online stores. The product will also be sold in the following Asian regions: China, Taiwan, Malaysia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

Source: Comic Natalie