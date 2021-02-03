Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Smartphone Game Will Cover Paul's Past

The origin story of Paul Greyrat, the father of protagonist Rudeus Greyrat in the Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation series, will be implemented into the upcoming smartphone game Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - I'll Seriously Try Even If It's Made Into a Game). The story, titled "Paul Gaiden", is written under the complete supervision of series creator Rifujin na Magonote .

"Paul Gaiden" is a story about Paul Greyrat's past and is described as thus:

Born as the eldest son of the noble Notos Greyrat family in the Kingdom of Asura, Paul was a free-spirited boy who ran around the mansion to escape his studies, which he disliked. One day, his father, Amaranth, sent him to a school in Milbots territory. The human relations there are the epitome of aristocratic society, where class is power. Paul felt uncomfortable at the school and had been unable to face his studies, but he was also the only one interested in the swordsmanship class given by a senior female swordsman...

Mushoku Tensei ~Game ni Nattemo Honki Dasu~ is a free-to-play (with fees for in-game items) role-playing game that is being developed for iOS and Android devices. Developer Aiming and distributor Beaglee are planning to release the game by the end of this year. and pre-registration is currently being accepted. Below are a few preview images of the game.

The Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation anime premiered on January 10 at 24:00 (effectively, January 11 at midnight), and Funimation is streaming the series in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico, and Brazil.

Rifujin na Magonote first launched the story on the "Let's Become Novelists!" website in 2012. Kadokawa published the first volume of the light novel series with illustrations by Shirotaka in April 2014. The novels ranked at #8 on the 2019 Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! tankōbon list. The novels and manga have a combined print total of 2.2 million copies in Japan as of October 2018.

Source: Comic Natalie