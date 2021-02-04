Angel Beats! Pachislot PV Previews Brand New Song

Yui and Iwasawa finally get their dream collab performance

In the story of Angel Beats! , Yui and Iwasawa never got to perform together, but it seems that anything can happen in the world of Pachislots. Over 10 years after the original debut of the Angel Beats! anime, the series is finally making its Pachislot debut. The machines will feature a set list of 33 songs, including a brand new song "Awakening Song" performed by LiSA and marina, the vocalists of Yui and Iwasawa respectively.

Sammy released a special promo video on Tuesday previewing the song and the specs of the machines:

The machines will be installed in various parlors across Japan in April.

[Via Otakomu]